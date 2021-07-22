Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Buy

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,305,000 after acquiring an additional 237,275 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.