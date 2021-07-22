Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to Buy

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The TJX Companies' shares have underperfomed the industry in the past three months. The company has been bearing the brunt of pandemic-led store closures in Europe and Canada, which continued in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Moreover, management continues to expect its performance to be adversely affected by such temporary store closures during the fiscal second quarter. Apart from this, the company is battling elevated pandemic-induced expenses. Nevertheless, The TJX Companies' fiscal first-quarter open-only comp store sales grew 16% from fiscal 2020 level. The company saw encouraging open-only comp store sales in overall apparel category as consumers are starting to return to normal activities. Well, The TJX Companies is benefiting from its solid store and e-commerce growth efforts. Also, its HomeGoods segment looks impressive.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

NYSE:TJX opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

