Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Buy

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $147,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

