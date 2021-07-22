Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to “Buy”

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get Centrica alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centrica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

CPYYY stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.