Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to Sell

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TELL. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

Shares of TELL opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.38.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,805,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 52.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 619.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 200,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 172,735 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

