Zacks Investment Research Lowers Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Hold

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Get Randstad alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RANJY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55. Randstad has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Randstad (RANJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.