Zacks Investment Research Lowers Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Hold

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $837.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 58.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

