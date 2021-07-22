Zacks Investment Research Lowers Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to Hold

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,152. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.73 million, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

