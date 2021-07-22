Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) to Hold

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DWHHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.31.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

