Zacks Investment Research Lowers COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth about $28,584,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

