Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atento (NYSE:ATTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $378.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.80. Atento has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66). Atento had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atento will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atento by 3,584.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Atento during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

