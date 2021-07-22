Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Hold

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCNX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter worth $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vaccinex during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile

