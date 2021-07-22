Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) to Hold

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GNK. B. Riley boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

GNK stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. 426,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,371. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $730.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

