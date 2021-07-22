Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) to Sell

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO remained flat at $$4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 131,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,177. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 58.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

