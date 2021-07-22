Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.71. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,798.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 49.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 91,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

