Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) to Hold

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

NYSE:ELP opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,336 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

