Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.00. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.42.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.20.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,001 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,912. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,680,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.