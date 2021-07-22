Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIO stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.49.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

