Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.06 Million

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post $276.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.91 million to $279.35 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $246.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

DLB traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.87. 11,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,122. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

