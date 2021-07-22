Zacks: Brokerages Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. Concrete Pumping posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

BBCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at $3,527,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at $9,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 122,922 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.44. 2,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $478.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.22.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.