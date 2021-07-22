Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will report $431.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $465.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.05 million. Express posted sales of $245.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million.

EXPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

EXPR opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Express has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Express in the first quarter worth $93,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Express in the first quarter worth $87,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after buying an additional 743,195 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Express by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

