Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.25. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 283.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEIS stock opened at $103.30 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

