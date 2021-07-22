Zacks: Analysts Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will post $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. 18,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,847. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 740.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

