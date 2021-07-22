Zacks: Analysts Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Cognex posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Cognex stock opened at $84.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.49. Cognex has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cognex by 26.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Cognex by 20.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 16.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

