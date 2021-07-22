Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.24). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of STRO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.63. 279,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,810. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 384,044 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after buying an additional 1,231,346 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,423,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,392,000 after buying an additional 355,947 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $30,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

