Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. SRAX reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Dawson James began coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of SRAX by 636.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SRAX by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRAX stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 1,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,242. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.86. SRAX has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

