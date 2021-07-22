Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Sleep Number posted earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

SNBR opened at $97.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.