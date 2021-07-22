Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report earnings of $2.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.20 and the lowest is $1.26. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 382.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $12.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

PAG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

NYSE:PAG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.94. 8,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,299. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Insiders sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

