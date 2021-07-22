Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,286,000 after acquiring an additional 175,593 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,906,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,552,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,983,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.65. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

