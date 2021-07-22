Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Yield10 Bioscience stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,275. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,123.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTEN. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $859,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

