Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yalla Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE YALA opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.59. Yalla Group has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -784.00.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yalla Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,295,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,851,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth $8,438,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Yalla Group by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 115,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,143,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

