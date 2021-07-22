Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $136,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $143,200.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $147,800.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $195,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

