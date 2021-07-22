Xuez (XUEZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $41,539.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Xuez has a market cap of $69,949.71 and $41,539.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,098,438 coins and its circulating supply is 4,132,004 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

