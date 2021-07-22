XTRABYTES Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $198.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $690,354.83 and $198.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00106054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00141610 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00021859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002443 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

