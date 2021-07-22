WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Down to $32.05

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.05, but opened at $31.23. WW International shares last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 500 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,768,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in WW International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

