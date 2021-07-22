Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $581.50 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $581.50 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $296.40 or 0.00914686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00106837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00142512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,413.13 or 1.00026028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,966,758 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

