Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on WRAP. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock.

Wrap Technologies stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.49. Wrap Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.64.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 326.52%. Research analysts predict that Wrap Technologies will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $36,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,506.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,260 shares in the company, valued at $498,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $345,015. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wrap Technologies (WRAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.