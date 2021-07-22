WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIR.U. Raymond James set a C$16.75 price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday.

TSE:WIR.U opened at C$18.21 on Monday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$12.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.98.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

