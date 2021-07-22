World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%.

World Acceptance stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.32. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,753. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $181.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,292 shares of company stock worth $742,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

