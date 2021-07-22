World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%.
World Acceptance stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.32. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,753. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $181.18.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
