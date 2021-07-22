WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Tops $0.0659 on Top Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $248,978.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00047182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013337 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.37 or 0.00808094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

