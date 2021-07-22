Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $109.24. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.72.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

