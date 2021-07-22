Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $109.24. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.72.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

