Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioNTech has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.83.

BioNTech stock opened at $259.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $261.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 47.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

