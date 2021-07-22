WNS (NYSE:WNS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

WNS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $83.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. WNS’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 30.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after buying an additional 350,756 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after buying an additional 252,930 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of WNS by 85.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 182,538 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of WNS by 13.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 895,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,849,000 after buying an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 250.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

