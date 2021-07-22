WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in WNS were worth $21,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WNS opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WNS. Barrington Research upped their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

