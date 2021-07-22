Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

MRWSY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

MRWSY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. 36,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

