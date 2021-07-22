Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $91.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.99, but opened at $68.55. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wintrust Financial shares last traded at $69.55, with a volume of 1,674 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

