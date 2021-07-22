Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $91.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.99, but opened at $68.55. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wintrust Financial shares last traded at $69.55, with a volume of 1,674 shares.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.
In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
Further Reading: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.