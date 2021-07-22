WINk (WIN) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00251987 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

