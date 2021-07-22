Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Up 3.8%

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.49 and last traded at $165.49. 4,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 278,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WING. Stephens assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 4.7% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

