WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Short Interest Down 27.7% in June

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,140,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 18,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812. 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,090,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after buying an additional 1,495,088 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after buying an additional 1,360,339 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $33,848,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

