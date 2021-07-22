William Blair Weighs in on Moody’s Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $379.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.52. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $381.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after acquiring an additional 208,481 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

